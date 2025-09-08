Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Apple Event 2025: What are the expected prices of iPhone 17 models, Air, Pro, Pro Max; check features

The launch of iPhone 17 and its models is expected to be an ‘aw-dropping’ event will see launch of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max with significant upgrades. The new iPhone models are not less than USD 600 as the starting price is USD 799.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

Apple Event 2025: What are the expected prices of iPhone 17 models, Air, Pro, Pro Max; check features
Apple iPhone launch event: Prices and features
Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone model. The company’s launch events have always been surrounded by hype, craze and anticipation. The launch of iPhone 17 and its models is expected to be an ‘aw-dropping’ event, which will take place on September 9, Tuesday. The iPhone maker will launch four models this year, namely, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The pro models are expected to be upgraded most significantly.

What are the prices of iPhone 17 models?

The new iPhone models are not less than USD 600 as the starting price is USD 799. The prices are:

iPhone 17- $799 (Rs 70,278.44)

iPhone 17 Air- $899–949 (Rs 79,071.54)

iPhone 17 Pro- $1,099 (Rs 96,660.35)

iPhone 17 Pro Max- $1,199 (Rs 1,05,461.64)

The iPhone 17 Pro model is the only one with an increased price from its earlier model. The increase in price is due to Apple upgrading its configuration to 256GB storage from the earlier 128GB, the starting point of the iPhone 16 Pro launched at USD 999 (Rs 87,870.04) last year.

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to replace the Plus model. Its slim design separates it from the Plus model, but its starting price is estimated to be the same at USD 899.

Features of iPhone 17 models

iPhone 17:

-A19 chip

-8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage

-6.3-inch OLED ProMotion display

-120Hz screen with the Always-on display feature

- 48MP primary sensor with OIS, 12MP ultrawide lens and 24MP front camera

-4K video recording

- 3,600 mAh

iPhone 17 Air:

-A19 Pro chip

-12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage

-6.6-inch OLED ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate

- 48MP primary sensor with OIS.

- 24MP front camera

-iPhone 17 Air is expected to go beyond 2,900 mAh.

IPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max

-A19 Pro chip, along with a vapor chamber for better cooling.

-12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage

-6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion displays with a 120Hz refresh rate

- Always-on Display feature with an anti-reflective coating.

-48MP primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a telephoto-periscope shooter with 8x optical zoom and OIS. A 24MP front camera

-8K video recording

-Expected 3,700+ mAh battery, and iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

When and where to watch the Apple Event?

The Apple event will start on September 9 at 10 am Pacific Time (PT) or 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). You can watch the event live on various platforms, including Apple’s official website (Apple.com), Apple TV app, and Apple’s official channel on YouTube. These platforms will let people around the world to experience the event in real-time from any device. 

