Apple CEO Tim Cook defies Donald Trump's criticism of India's iPhone production for US market, says 'there hasn't been...'

Amid Donald Trump's opposition to Apple manufacturing iPhones in India for American consumers, Apple CEO Tim Cook said most iPhones sold in the US during Q2 were indeed made in India. This marks a shift in Apple's strategy to diversify its manufacturing base and reduce reliance on China.

Apple has expanded its India operations with plans to manufacture the majority of iPhones sold in the US. Despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of Apple’s manufacturing shift, CEO Tim Cook assured that the investment plans in India remain intact. After the quarterly results, Cook said that there hasn’t been a change, and India has become the main hub for iPhone production for the US market, with China shifting focus to produce more for non-US regions.

Apple CEO Tim Cook defies Donald Trump’s objection to iPhone production in India

Donald Trump has often opposed Apple producing iPhones in India for American consumers. During his Doha visit, he told Tim Cook that he doesn’t want him to build manufacturing units in India but in the US. Meanwhile, Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian imports exempts smartphones and electronics currently; however, experts warn it might not be the case in future. Considering Apple's India strategy, Trump's tariffs may pressure Apple into shifting production to the US, protecting American jobs.



Cook further said that Vietnam will be the primary manufacturer for Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches for US demand. And demands for other international countries will be catered to by production in China, he added.



Tim Cook highlights iPhone’s market in India

Tim Cook further highlighted that Apple witnessed double-digit growth in emerging markets like India, the Middle East, South Africa and Brazil. India is among the 25 countries where Apple recorded huge revenue in the June quarter, especially with iPhone sales. With the growing market in India, Cook also plans to expand Apple's retail footprint by opening more physical stores. New stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR, set to open, adding to their existing two stores in Mumbai and Delhi.



Globally, Apple’s quarterly revenues surged 10 per cent to USD 94 billion. On the US tariff impact, Cook said that it is still an evolving situation. In the June quarter, Apple incurred USD 800 million in tariff-related costs. Looking ahead, if tariff rates and policies remain unchanged, the company expects an additional USD1.1 billion in costs; however, the estimate might differ depending on future tariff policies.