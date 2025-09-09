Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 series cheaper in India? Which other iPhones may get price cut?

Experts and Apple geeks have already estimated ballpark prices for the upcoming Apple iPhones, but the actual rates will be out soon. Besides, India's reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system has added to the speculation on the new iPhones' prices. Read on for more details on this.

Apple's much-awaited 'Awe Dropping' event is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9, when it will roll out its iPhone 17 smartphone series. Experts and Apple geeks have already estimated ballpark prices for the upcoming Apple iPhones, but the actual rates will be out soon. Besides, India's reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system has added to the speculation on the new iPhones' prices. So, will the fresh GST rates bring down iPhone prices in India? Let us tell you here in brief.

Will new GST rates lower iPhone prices for Indian buyers?

It should be noted that there will be no change in the prices of smartphones as they continue to attract the same GST rate of 18 percent. However, other appliances such as air conditioners, TV sets, and refrigerators will get cheaper with the new GST rates. This means that there will be no impact of the new GST rates on iPhone prices. Similarly, laptops also continue to attract the same 18 percent GST rate as before.

Which iPhones may get cheaper after the Apple event?

With the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple is expected to cut down the prices of its older flagship devices. Experts have suggested that there might be significant price cuts on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. Previous Apple events are also an indication that iPhone price drops may be a likely result of the September 9 launch. For instance, Apple had reduced the price of the iPhone 15 by Rs 10,000 after last year's September launch event.

When and where to watch Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event?

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event will be held at the tech giant's iconic headquarters in Cupertino, California, United States. It will be streamed live starting 10 am Pacific Time or 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). You can watch the event live on various platforms, including Apple’s official website (Apple.com), Apple TV app, and Apple’s official channel on YouTube. Besides iPhones, the event will also feature new Apple Watches and AirPods.