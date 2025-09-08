Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Apple Event 2025 date and time in India: When and where to watch iPhone 17 series launch

Apple iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time: The event will lift the curtains off the new iPhone 17 series, including the ultra-thin 'Air' model. The event will also feature new Apple Watches and AirPods, and will set the precedent for the company's future design and tech. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

Apple Event 2025 date and time in India: When and where to watch iPhone 17 series launch
Apple is expected to unveil a range of highly-anticipated devices at tomorrow's event.
Apple's much-awaited 'Awe Dropping' event is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9 at the technology giant's headquarters in the US. The event will lift the curtains off the new iPhone 17 series, including the ultra-thin 'Air' model. The event will also feature new Apple Watches and AirPods, and will set the precedent for the company's future design and tech. As is tradition, the event will be held at Apple's iconic headquarters in Cupertino, California state, featuring a mix of keynote speeches and video segments. If you are excited to catch up with the event like many others around the world, here is how and when you can watch it in India.

When and where can you watch the Apple Event?

The Apple event will start on September 9 at 10 am Pacific Time (PT) or 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). You can watch the event live on various platforms, including Apple’s official website (Apple.com), Apple TV app, and Apple’s official channel on YouTube. These platforms will let people around the world to experience the event in real-time from any device.

What can be expected from the Apple Event 2025?

Apple is expected to unveil a range of highly-anticipated devices, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air (an ultra thin version that replaces the Plus model). Pre-orders for the new Apple devices will reportedly begin on September 12 and they will be made globally available a week later, on September 19. The 2025 Apple event marks a bold shift in the company's vision and design direction. Apple fans can expect uber-cool innovation, hardware and software upgrade, and a digital-savvy launch experience that stands up to the company's reputation.

