Anupam Mittal’s Playbook: The Secrets Behind Building Iconic Brands

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected new Sri Lanka President

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, SJ Suryah-starrer action thriller

Inside pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Dubai villa gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, worth Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected new Sri Lanka President

Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected new Sri Lanka President

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

8 animals with fastest reflexes

8 animals with fastest reflexes

8 animals with longest tails

8 animals with longest tails

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 sequels we want by 2025

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of ousting Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan: 'When I finally got the chance to...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of ousting Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan: 'When I finally got the chance to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Anupam Mittal’s Playbook: The Secrets Behind Building Iconic Brands

Mittal's journey shows how a bold vision, smart business sense, and hard work can build brands that become essential to people's lives. His methods offer important lessons for new entrepreneurs on finding market opportunities, prioritizing customers, and growing ideas into successful businesses.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Anupam Mittal’s Playbook: The Secrets Behind Building Iconic Brands
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Before startups became popular in India, Anupam Mittal was already leading the way in digital innovation. Born on December 23, 1975, Mittal started the online matchmaking service Shaadi.com, blending tradition with modern technology.

Mittal's journey shows how a bold vision, smart business sense, and hard work can build brands that become essential to people's lives. His methods offer important lessons for new entrepreneurs on finding market opportunities, prioritizing customers, and growing ideas into successful businesses.

Now, Mittal runs a group of diverse companies, each focused on meeting consumer needs. He has a unique talent for spotting good ideas and promising founders, even in the early stages.

Pioneering Shaadi.com and Transforming Arranged Marriages

Anupam Mittal started his first business in 1997 while he was still studying at Boston University. In the same year, he launched Shaadi.com, which combined the old tradition of arranged marriages with modern technology. Seeing the difficulties and social issues Indians faced in finding partners, Mittal created a platform that helped people find suitable life partners in a new and progressive way. Shaadi.com brought significant change to the way arranged marriages were done in India.

With Mittal's innovative leadership, Shaadi.com became a well-known and respected name in Indian culture. His determination and focus on providing real value to customers were key to making Shaadi.com a successful and profitable business and one of the first successful tech startups in the country. Mittal's active involvement in managing the product design ensured that the platform kept improving to meet users' needs.

Focus on User Experience as Core Philosophy

Attention to user experience and journey has been a core aspect of Mittal’s brand-building 
philosophy. Creating solutions that tap into people’s real problems and pain points is key. Whether it’s connecting prospective brides and grooms or enabling urban travel, Mittal recognizes that brands must put users at the center.

Unparalleled Ability to Spot Potential in Early Stage Startups

Mittal has also led some of India’s most influential startups by spotting potential early on. As an angel investor, he has funded brands like Ola Cabs, MediBuddy, Sapience, and Bigbasket even before others realized their promise. His ability to identify gaps in the market and bet on talented founders, even at an early stage, has been unmatched.

Continued Success and Recognition

In his role as founder and CEO of People Group, Anupam Mittal continues to lead with the same vision. Today, the company's diversified portfolio includes technology brands, digital media platforms, health services, and education.

Mittal has also played an influential role in industry associations. He is a former Chairman and founding member of the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Additionally, Mittal serves as the founding Co-Chairman of H2, an advocacy forum for the online gaming industry in India.

Mittal's business knowledge and leadership have been recognized through numerous awards. Business Week honored him as one of the ‘50 Most Powerful People in India’. The Week Magazine named him on the list of 25 people to watch out for most in the business world. He also received the ‘Outstanding Serial Entrepreneur and Angel Investor’ award in 2020.

Guiding Aspiring Entrepreneurs through Shark Tank India

However, Mittal doesn't limit himself to just growing his business empire. As an original "shark" on Shark Tank India, he has guided countless aspiring entrepreneurs. His investments through the show have provided young startups with capital, expert mentorship, and unmatched visibility. Mittal's business insights on Shark Tank India have struck a chord with millions of viewers.

Giving Back to Society

Beyond his profile as an investor and entrepreneur, Mittal is passionate about public speaking, education, and giving back to society. He actively supports various initiatives in healthcare, women’s empowerment, and social transformation.

As we approach his 48th birthday, we celebrate Anupam Mittal’s visionary leadership and phenomenal success story. His strategic thinking and customer-focused approach provide invaluable lessons for aspiring founders. Mittal’s journey continues to inspire and open new possibilities for Indian business.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE registration, LoC submission big update: Important notice for students, check details here...

CBSE registration, LoC submission big update: Important notice for students, check details here...

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

Meet woman, richer than superstar husband who charges Rs 100 crore per film, her net worth is Rs...

Meet woman, richer than superstar husband who charges Rs 100 crore per film, her net worth is Rs...

'Agar wahan se goli aayi toh...': Amit Shah targets Pakistan while addressing poll rally in J-K

'Agar wahan se goli aayi toh...': Amit Shah targets Pakistan while addressing poll rally in J-K

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement