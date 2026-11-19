Anthropic prices its IPO at $83 per share, above its targeted range of $70-$78, marking a major milestone for the global artificial intelligence industry.

Anthropic sets IPO price at $83 per share, above expected range, report says ( source: ANI)

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, exceeding its targeted price range of $70 to $78, according to a person familiar with the matter, cited by Bloomberg.

The IPO, announced on Wednesday, is among the largest stock-market listings on record and marks the first public offering by a major developer of frontier artificial intelligence models.

The reported listing comes amid growing investor interest in AI companies, following SpaceX's mega-IPO in June. However, concerns over infrastructure spending, company valuations and profitability have created a challenging environment for AI stocks.

What is driving Anthropic's growth?

Anthropic's growth has been fuelled by rising demand for its Claude AI models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent popular among software developers.

According to its IPO filing, the company's annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, compared with $71 billion a month earlier.

Its customer base has also expanded significantly. As of September 30, Anthropic had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year.

Why are Anthropic's costs raising concerns?

Despite strong revenue growth, developing and operating advanced AI models requires substantial investment.

Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, almost four times the amount spent a year earlier. It incurred another $5 billion in computing costs during the third quarter.

The company has also committed nearly $900 billion in computing expenditure with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Google.

What do its financials reveal?

Anthropic's third-quarter revenue rose 47% to $16.96 billion. However, it reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with operating income of $974 million in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, Anthropic shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.

Meanwhile, rival OpenAI is also expected to pursue a public listing as early as next year.

Anthropic's IPO will test investor appetite for frontier AI companies, particularly as questions grow over whether their rapid expansion can translate into sustainable profitability.