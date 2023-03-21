Search icon
Another twist in Bisleri saga: Jayanti Chauhan's now-deleted post highlights differences with father Ramesh Chauhan

It was earlier reported Jayanti Chauhan had finally agreed to lead Bisleri International after Ramesh Chauhan's deal to sell the company to Tata Consumer Products fell through.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

India’s cola king Ramesh Chauhan has been making all possible efforts to choose the best route forward for his multi-crore beverage company. Chauhan ideally wanted his packaged water business to stay within the family. However, he decided to try and chalk out a Rs 7,000 deal with Tata Consumer Products Ltd with his only daughter Jayanti Chauhan not interested in the business.

It appeared that Jayanti had finally agreed to look after the business aided by a professional CEO after the TCPL deal fell through. However, Jayanti Chauhan has reportedly made a LinkedIn post which she later deleted, that highlights the differences between the veteran industrialist and his heir.

“my father DOES NOT speak for me, I am my own individual,” Jayanti Chauhan wrote in a post on the business networking platform that she later deleted, according to a Business Today report. The words are a clear indication that the future of Bisleri International is far from settled.

TCPL had decided to walk away from the deal with Chauhan last week after four months of negotiations. Earlier on Monday, Ramesh Chauhan had said that he was not in talks with any parties after TCPL and had no plans to sell his business. However, the 82-year-old businessman had declined to comment when he was inquired about reports claiming that Jayanti was ready to lead Bisleri. 

