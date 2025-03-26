This marks RCPL's second foray into the juice segment after its acquisition of RasKik two years ago. The Indian beverage market, currently valued at Rs 67,000 crore, is projected to grow to Rs 1.47 trillion by 2030, comprising carbonated soft drinks, juices, fruit-based beverages and bottled water.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), Reliance Industries's FMCG arm, has made a strategic entry into India's packaged beverage market with the launch of Sun Crush, a premium juice brand from Sri Lanka. The company acquired the India rights for Sun Crush from Ceylon Beverage International, owned by former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, and has commenced local manufacturing to deliver the product at competitive prices.

Sun Crush is priced at Rs 20 for a 200 ml bottle, positioning it as a cost-effective alternative to challenge established brands such as Dabur's Real, PepsiCo's Tropicana, ITC's B Natural, Amul Tru and Paperboat.

This marks RCPL's second foray into the juice segment after its acquisition of RasKik two years ago. The Indian beverage market, currently valued at Rs 67,000 crore, is projected to grow to Rs 1.47 trillion by 2030, comprising carbonated soft drinks, juices, fruit-based beverages and bottled water. With Sun Crush, Reliance aims to secure a strong foothold in this rapidly expanding sector.

Reliance Industries continues to be India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of Rs 17.395 trillion as of March 2025. Mukesh Ambani remains Asia's richest individual with a net worth of $91.8 billion, reaffirming his dominance in both business and wealth rankings. Sun Crush represents yet another step in Ambani's vision to expand Reliance's presence across diverse industries while delivering innovative and accessible products to Indian consumers.