Mukesh Ambani is now bringing chips, namkeen (savory snacks), and biscuits to the market under similar pricing tactics.

India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is gearing up to enter India’s huge Rs 42,694.9 crore snack market, posing a major challenge to market leaders like Haldiram’s, Britannia, and PepsiCo.

Ambani, who is well-known for his profitable forays into the telecom and soft drink industries with Campa Cola, is now attempting to take on some of the most well-known brands in the snack market.

Mukesh Ambani is expected to use the same pricing strategies that he successfully employed to establish Reliance Jio as the clear market leader in India's telecom industry and to challenge Pepsi and Coca-Cola in the soft drink market, according to reports citing sources within Reliance Industries.

According to sources, Reliance Consumer Products will provide cookies, namkeen (savoury snacks), and potato chips at significantly lower prices than its rivals.

Furthermore, Ambani's Reliance is giving retailers a 20 percent profit as opposed to the typical 8–15 percent that other brands offer. Additionally, the business offers distributors a 2 percent performance-based incentive and an 8 percent margin.

Well-known companies like Britannia, Haldiram's, and PepsiCo today control the majority of the Indian snack market. However, Ambani's entry is certain to spark intense competition given the snack market's rapid growth, which is predicted to nearly double in value by 2032. According to experts, the industry will keep growing at a rate of roughly 9% annually.

Mukesh Ambani is the owner of the Reliance Industries group of businesses. It is thought to be among the biggest private sector companies in India.