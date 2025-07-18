Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Retail acquires this company to expand presence in consumer durables, it is...

The move is aimed at expanding Reliance Retail’s footprint in the fast-growing consumer durables sector in India.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a part of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has announced the acquisition of home appliance brand Kelvinator. The move is aimed at expanding Reliance Retail’s footprint in the fast-growing consumer durables sector in India.

The financial details of the deal have not been revealed. However, the acquisition is expected to boost Reliance’s position in the premium home appliances market by combining its wide retail network with Kelvinator’s legacy of innovation and trust.

Kelvinator is a globally known brand that introduced electric refrigerators for home use. In India, it gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s, particularly for its catchy slogan, "The Coolest One." It is still respected for its reliable technology, quality performance, and durable products.

Reliance Retail said in a statement, “With Kelvinator now part of our ecosystem, we are well-positioned to grow the category, build stronger consumer connections, and explore long-term opportunities in India’s consumer durables market.”

RRVL currently runs a vast retail network with 19,340 stores across India, covering segments like grocery, electronics, fashion, lifestyle, and pharmaceuticals. It also supports over 3 million small businesses through its New Commerce initiative.

Reliance Retail Limited, a unit of RRVL, is the only Indian firm listed in the global Top 100 retailers, according to Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2023 report. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, RRVL recorded a total turnover of Rs 3,30,870 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 25,053 crore.