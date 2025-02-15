This move marks a significant step for Campa Cola, which was previously limited to select markets

Reliance Consumer Products’ beverage brand, Campa Cola, has acquired the co-presenting rights for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The deal, valued at Rs 200 crore, was previously held by Coca-Cola’s Thums Up last season for the same amount.

This move marks a significant step for Campa Cola, which was previously limited to select markets. With this sponsorship, the brand aims to expand its presence across India. “The co-presenting slot is a prime sponsorship position. This is the first summer where all cola brands will compete nationally,” a Campa Cola executive told The Economic Times.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) is also set to promote its sports drinks, Spinner and RasKik Gluco Energy, during the IPL. Both beverages, priced at Rs 10, will debut in IPL advertisements. Spinner, co-created with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, has also signed sponsorship deals with five IPL teams: Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola will continue its partnerships with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. It has also secured additional sponsorships and plans to boost sales through its tie-up with Domino’s, which operates over 1,000 stores.

According to reports, advertising revenue from IPL 2025 is expected to increase by 8-10% from last year, reaching approximately Rs 4,500 crore. The summer months of March to July, when IPL takes place, account for more than half of India’s annual soft drink sales.

A Brand Finance report valued IPL franchises at $12 billion in 2024, up 13% from 2009’s $2 billion. Four teams—Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore—have each surpassed $100 million in brand value.