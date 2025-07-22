Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Reliance enters fast fashion delivery market with...

This service aims to meet the rising demand for quick fashion delivery among young, style-conscious consumers in India.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a part of Reliance Industries, has entered the fast-growing fashion quick commerce market with a new service called Ajio Rush. This service aims to meet the rising demand for quick fashion delivery among young, style-conscious consumers in India.

Launched in the first quarter of FY26, Ajio Rush promises delivery within four hours. It is currently available in six major cities—Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. Customers can choose from over 1.3 lakh fashion items, including casual wear, ethnic wear, western wear, footwear, and accessories.

The company says Ajio Rush uses Reliance’s strong warehousing and logistics network to make fast deliveries possible. This approach allows the brand to avoid the heavy cash burn usually seen with newer quick commerce startups. It also helps in improving efficiency and reducing costs.

“Ajio Rush is showing better performance in terms of higher average bill value and lower returns,” the company said. “With faster deliveries, the service will enhance the overall shopping experience for customers.”

Ajio Rush’s launch comes at a time when India’s fashion quick commerce sector is picking up speed. Competitors like Flipkart-owned Myntra have already tested similar services, offering deliveries in 30 minutes to two hours. New digital-first brands like Slikk, Newme, and KNOT are also entering the market, especially targeting Gen Z buyers who prefer on-demand fashion.

According to a report by Entrackr, investor interest in this space is growing. Some startups have already raised new funds, while others are in talks for further investments. However, the model still faces challenges such as high return rates, logistics costs, and thin profit margins.

Reliance hopes to overcome these issues using its wide product range, existing customer base, and strong infrastructure. By keeping order values high and reducing dependence on discounts, Ajio Rush could stand out in the fast-fashion delivery race.