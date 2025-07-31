Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company plans this big acquisition, could challenge Pepsi, Coca-Cola

Reliance has been acquiring companies and brands across consumer product categories, including drinks, confectionery, and chocolates, aiming to dominate the FMCG landscape.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Consumer Products is looking to buy a majority stake in Baidyanath Group-owned Naturedge Beverages’ premium fruit drink brand Shunya, an Economic Times report cited executives as saying. Shunya provides a variety of zero-sugar functional beverages made with herbs, available in flavours such as zesty apple and zesty orange.

Reliance’s acquisition drive

The acquisition is expected to propel Reliance into the fast-growing healthy drinks and zero-sugar beverage category.

Reliance is on an acquisition drive, having already acquired three beverage companies - Campa, Sosyo and RasKik - earlier. Reliance has been acquiring companies and brands across consumer product categories, including drinks, confectionery, and chocolates, aiming to dominate the FMCG landscape.

RIL made several acquisitions in the past three years to boost the product offerings of its subsidiaries—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Reliance Retail Ltd, among others. According to reports, RIL has put in USD 566 million+ in media and education, $194 million+ in retail, $1.2 billion+ in telecom and internet firms, USD 100 million+ in digital firms, and USD 391 million+ in the chemicals and energy space.