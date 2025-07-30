Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company achieves this BIG feat, leaves Ratan Tata's Tata Motors behind in...

Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact
BUSINESS
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is the highest-ranked Indian company on the 2025 list. The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for the fiscal year ended on or before 31 March 2025.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is now positioned at 88th rank in the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list. This makes Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the highest-ranked Indian company on the list this year. While Ratan Tata's Tata motors is ranked at 283.
Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has been India’s highest-ranked company in the Fortune Global 500 list from last 22 consecutive years. It experienced a fall as compared to last year when its position was 86th rank. But if compared to 2021, its position was 155, so in 2025 it has climbed 67 places since then.
The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for the fiscal year ended on or before 31 March 2025. India is represented by nine companies this years, including five from the public sector and four from the private sector.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has reported stellar financial results for FY25, with consolidated gross revenues reaching a record high of Rs 1,071,174 crore. This represents a 7.1% year-over-year increase. The company's EBITDA also saw a significant rise of 2.9%, reaching Rs 183,422 crore. RIL's major segments, including Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C), Digital Services (Jio), Retail, and Oil & Gas have delivered a strong performance. However, the depreciation of the Indian rupee from 83.35 per dollar in March 2024 to 85.45 in March 2025 has impacted RIL’s dollar-denominated revenues.