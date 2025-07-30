Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company achieves this BIG feat, leaves Ratan Tata's Tata Motors behind in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas for forging his signature for this reason

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Boycott or play? India-Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final under cloud after top sponsor withdraws

Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster 'cheap copy' of Hollywood's...: 'Kabhi kuch toh original ho'

From small startup in Chennai to global moving giant

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Q3 & Q4 2025: Why smart investors think new SHIB Competitor below $0.002 is better investment

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: 4 Meme Coins Ready to Rally With SHIB This Bull Run

This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

'Entire truth will come out if PM Modi calls Donald Trump...': LoP Rahul Gandhi alleges India is being pressured amid trade deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact

Jay H. Shah: Innovating American Manufacturing, Driving National Impact

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas for forging his signature for this reason

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company achieves this BIG feat, leaves Ratan Tata's Tata Motors behind in...

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is the highest-ranked Indian company on the 2025 list. The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for the fiscal year ended on or before 31 March 2025.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 02:19 PM IST

Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company achieves this BIG feat, leaves Ratan Tata's Tata Motors behind in...

TRENDING NOW

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is now positioned at 88th rank in the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list. This makes Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the highest-ranked Indian company on the list this year. While Ratan Tata's Tata motors is ranked at 283.

Fall in RIL's rankings

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has been India’s highest-ranked company in the Fortune Global 500 list from last 22 consecutive years. It experienced a fall as compared to last year when its position was 86th rank. But if compared to 2021, its position was 155, so in 2025 it has climbed 67 places since then.

What is Fortune global list 500?

The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for the fiscal year ended on or before 31 March 2025. India is represented by nine companies this years, including five from the public sector and four from the private sector.

  1. LIC (95)
  2. Indian Oil Corporation (127)
  3. State Bank of India (163)
  4. ONGC (181)
  5. HDFC Bank (258)
  6. Tata Motors (283)
  7. BPCL (285)
  8. ICICI Bank (464)

RIL's revenue

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has reported stellar financial results for FY25, with consolidated gross revenues reaching a record high of Rs 1,071,174 crore. This represents a 7.1% year-over-year increase.  The company's EBITDA also saw a significant rise of 2.9%, reaching Rs 183,422 crore. RIL's major segments, including Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C), Digital Services (Jio), Retail, and Oil & Gas have delivered a strong performance.  However, the depreciation of the Indian rupee from 83.35 per dollar in March 2024 to 85.45 in March 2025 has impacted RIL’s dollar-denominated revenues. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of being friend-zoned
So Long Valley director Man Singh files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar after she hits him with sandal at film premiere
Director Man Singh files defamation suit against actress Ruchi Gujjar
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again? Here are reasons...
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again as...
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia after US President Donald Trump's intervention
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE