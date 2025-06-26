The partnership aims to improve customer convenience and expand the fuel choices available at each outlet.

In a major move, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) and Jio-bp, a fuel retailing arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, have joined hands to sell auto fuels at select stations across the country. The announcement was made on Wednesday by both companies. According to the statement, some ATGL stations will now sell Jio-bp’s petrol and diesel, while Jio-bp stations will include Adani Total Gas’s compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensing units. The partnership aims to improve customer convenience and expand the fuel choices available at each outlet.

Suresh P. Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas, said the collaboration will allow both companies to make better use of their infrastructure and offer a stronger experience to customers.

This is the second time the two business giants have teamed up. Earlier, in March 2024, Reliance acquired a 26% stake in an Adani Power project in Madhya Pradesh.

Experts believe the partnership could reshape India’s fuel market, which is mainly dominated by government-owned oil firms.

The agreement includes both current and future fuel stations. ATGL currently operates 650 CNG stations, while Jio-bp runs around 2,000 fuel outlets.

Adani Total Gas is a joint venture between the Adani Group and France’s TotalEnergies. It supplies natural gas to homes, factories, and vehicles, and is also active in electric vehicle charging, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and compressed biogas.

Jio-bp, a joint venture of Reliance and British energy giant bp, is involved in fuel retail and low-carbon mobility solutions.

India’s demand for natural gas is expected to rise by 60% by 2030, with the country playing a key role in global oil demand growth, according to the International Energy Agency.