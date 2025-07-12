Another masterstroke by Anil Ambani, Reliance Defence to invest Rs 10000 crore in..., aim is to...

This move marks a bold step towards strengthening India’s position in civil aviation and defence manufacturing.

Reliance Defence Ltd, led by Anil Ambani, has announced a major investment of Rs 10,000 crore in India’s aerospace sector over the next decade. The aim is to build India’s first homegrown commercial aircraft by 2028, according to a report by Mint. This move marks a bold step towards strengthening India’s position in civil aviation and defence manufacturing.

To fund the investment, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, the parent company, plans to raise Rs 17,600 crore through a mix of preferential shares, foreign bonds, and institutional placements. Some funding will also come from selling nine road assets. “We plan to become a key global aerospace player in the next five years,” said Rajesh Dhingra, MD & CEO of Reliance Defence.

One of the major highlights of this initiative is the production of Dassault’s Falcon 2000 LXS business jets in Nagpur through the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) joint venture. This marks the first time Dassault Aviation is assembling aircraft outside France, with Reliance holding a 51.49% stake.

The final assembly line at MIHAN, Maharashtra, is expected to grow into a global hub for all Falcon models, including Falcon 6X and 8X. Dassault and Reliance, in a joint statement, said this project would position India as a key player in luxury business jet manufacturing.

Reliance Defence is also strengthening its defence partnerships. Its joint venture with French firm Thales SA is supporting upgrades for the Indian Air Force’s Mirage 2000 jets and managing Rafale logistics. Additionally, it is working with HAL and Genesis Aerosystems to modernise Dornier aircraft. So far, 37 aircraft have been upgraded, with contracts for 18 more, and plans to target over 800 ageing military aircraft.