Another high-profile exit at BharatPe: Second founder quits months after Ashneer Grover

File Photo

Months after the high-profile exit of former MD and CEO Ashneer Grover, a second founder ended his association with unicorn BharatPe. The main man behind BharatPe’s tech, Bhavik Koladiya has reportedly exited the company.

Koladiya’s exit is creating buzz as it is the first big exit at the fintech player in the post-Ashneer Grover era. Ashneer’s exit had come with a public war of words amid allegations of fund misappropriation.

Koladiya was one of the company’s founders and was involved in guiding the technology and product divisions of BharatPe as an Independent Consultant.

In a statement on Tuesday, BharatPe said that Koladiya’s tenure had ended on July 31 and he had decided to “spend time on other assignments outside BharatPe,” it was reported.

BharatPe amounts to one of the biggest investments of the outgoing founder, who was reported to have said that he would keep his investments in the company.

READ | Amazon sale, Flipkart sale start from THIS date; details of credit card discounts, offers