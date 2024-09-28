Another feather in cap for Ratan Tata, Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation honours ace businessman for...

Leading Indian Philanthropist and business tycoon Ratan Tata has been honoured by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Ratan Tata, leading philanthropist and business tycoon, was honoured by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his efforts towards nutrition initiatives across India. He was recognised for pioneering on the front foot in his endeavours towards food and nutrition security.

Ratan Tata served as the Chairman of Tata group from 1990 to 2012. Later, he also served as the interim chairman of the group from October 2016 to February 2017. The leading businessman is also celebrated for his efforts towards social welfare tasks and initiatives.

Tata group's contribution in food and security in India

The Tata group is dedicated to fighting off malnutrition in the country. In the words of Ratan Tata, “My most visible goal is to do something in nutrition to children and pregnant mothers in India. Because that would change the mental and physical health of our population in years to come.”

The Tata group parteners with various stakeholders such as non-profit organisations, philanthropic organisations, and private organisations, and driving a number of varied interventions -- all committed to eradicate malnutrition from the country.

Efforts towards animal welfare

Ratan Tata is fond of animals, especially dogs. His affection towards furry friends reflects in his vision of providing a safer environment to animals. Recently, the Tata Trusts have completed its 'pet project' under which there is a dedicated medical facility for the welfare of stray dogs. The hospital also provides veterinary services for pets.