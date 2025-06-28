This acquisition will help Hindalco strengthen its presence in North America, where the demand for specialty alumina is growing quickly.

In a major step towards global expansion, one of India’s leading business groups, Aditya Birla Group, has announced that its company, Hindalco Industries, will acquire American specialty alumina maker AluChem for USD 125 million (around Rs 10,740 crore). This will be Hindalco’s third acquisition in the United States after buying Novelis and Aleris Corporation earlier.

The deal will be executed through Hindalco’s US-based subsidiary, Aditya Holdings. AluChem currently operates three manufacturing plants in the US—two in Ohio and one in Arkansas—and produces about 60,000 tonnes of specialty alumina every year.

This acquisition will help Hindalco strengthen its presence in North America, where the demand for specialty alumina is growing quickly. Specialty alumina is a high-purity form of aluminum oxide used in several advanced industries such as ceramics, electronics, aerospace, medical devices, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

At present, Hindalco has a production capacity of 500,000 tonnes of specialty alumina annually. With this new addition, the company is moving closer to its goal of doubling this capacity to 1 million tonnes by 2030.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, called the deal a big step toward becoming a leader in high-tech materials. He said, “Our move into the specialty alumina sector will not only accelerate the growth of sustainable solutions for the future but also open up opportunities for high-impact growth.”

What is Specialty Alumina?

Specialty alumina is a purified version of aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃), made through advanced methods. It differs from regular alumina because of its high purity, strong physical properties, and excellent chemical stability.