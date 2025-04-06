This new platform is powered by Infosys Topaz, the company’s AI-first platform that uses generative AI technologies.

Infosys, led by Narayana Murthy, has teamed up with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to launch the Formula E Stats Center. Announced on Wednesday, this new platform is powered by Infosys Topaz, the company’s AI-first platform that uses generative AI technologies.

The Formula E Stats Center aims to take fan engagement to a new level. It offers data-driven insights and interactive experiences to help fans connect more deeply with the world’s first all-electric racing championship.

As part of a three-year partnership with Formula E, Infosys developed this Stats Center to provide fans with access to detailed information about drivers, teams, and key race moments. The platform features a “Key Stats and Insights” section and uses a bubble chat format that encourages users to explore curated, engaging questions.

Infosys also helped move Formula E’s central data system to Google Cloud. This makes the system more secure and scalable, supporting various operations like marketing and business intelligence.

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds said, “This partnership with Infosys shows how technology can make race data more accessible and easy to understand. Fans can now follow their favorite drivers and teams with deeper insights.”

Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Infosys, added, “Our partnership with Formula E is about transforming the way fans engage with the sport. From smart stat cards that follow the race to an AI companion that sparks interesting questions, we are making Formula E’s rich history and thrilling present more exciting for fans.”

The new Stats Center is set to enhance the Formula E experience by making it more interactive, informative, and enjoyable for racing fans around the world.