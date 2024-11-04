With its ongoing efforts to enhance network infrastructure, BSNL is set to provide excellent connectivity to its users

BSNL is making significant strides in delivering 4G network services across India, setting a new record in the process. The government-owned telecom company has recently installed 50,000 new 4G mobile towers nationwide. Out of these, 41,000 towers are already operational, enhancing connectivity for millions of users.

In a recent update shared on social media platform X, BSNL highlighted that 5,000 of these towers were set up in areas that previously had no network coverage. This move ensures that even remote regions now have access to reliable mobile services. According to reports, currently, mobile networks are available in 95% of India, but BSNL is working to cover the remaining areas where other networks are absent.

Looking ahead, BSNL aims to expand its 4G network further by setting up a total of 100,000 mobile towers by June next year. The company is accelerating its efforts to achieve this goal, focusing on providing robust 4G and future 5G services. This expansion is part of BSNL’s strategy to strengthen its commercial 4G services and compete directly with major private telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea.

BSNL’s rapid network expansion comes at a time when private telecom operators have recently increased mobile recharge prices.

BSNL is also looking ahead to 5G technology, aiming to offer high-speed internet and advanced mobile services in the future.

With its ongoing efforts to enhance network infrastructure, BSNL is set to provide excellent connectivity to its users, particularly in regions that were previously neglected by other telecom providers.