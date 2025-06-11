With this new facility, the Indian Armed Forces will be better equipped to meet their operational requirements.

In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing sector, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary, Reliance Defence Limited, has announced a landmark partnership with Germany’s Diehl Defence. The two companies have signed a deal to locally produce next-generation Terminally Guided Munitions (TGM) for the Indian Armed Forces. As per the official press release, the agreement includes the production of the Vulcano 155 mm Precision Guided Munition system, a highly advanced weapon equipped with laser and GPS-guided targeting technology. This new system is expected to significantly enhance the Indian military’s ability to strike targets with extreme accuracy and efficiency.

The partnership between Reliance Defence and Diehl Defence is seen as a major step towards strengthening India's self-reliance in defence production. The local manufacturing of such state-of-the-art munitions supports the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. It is also expected to contribute to India’s ambitious defence export goal of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

With this new facility, the Indian Armed Forces will be better equipped to meet their operational requirements. The production of high-tech precision weapons domestically reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens national security.

Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence, expressed confidence in the collaboration. He said, “Diehl Defence looks forward to strengthening the current relationship with Reliance Group in the context of TGM for the Indian Armed Forces.”

Anil Ambani highlighted the importance of the partnership, calling it a strategic alliance that will not only strengthen India's defence capabilities but also position Reliance Defence as a key player in the global defence supply chain.

The Reliance Group includes Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Power Limited, both of which are now debt-free with no outstanding loans from banks or financial institutions.

This new partnership marks a significant milestone for India’s defence industry, promising stronger armed forces, increased exports, and a step closer to becoming a global defence leader.