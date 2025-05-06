Streaming platform JioStar is investing USD 10 billion in content in India over a three-year period, its Vice Chairman Uday Shankar, said on Saturday.

Over the next three years, JioStar, led by Mukesh Ambani, plans to invest more than Rs 84,000 crore ($10 billion) on content creation. Vice Chairman Uday Shankar announced during his speech at the 2025 World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). JioStar is a joint venture between the Walt Disney India division and Viacom18 of Reliance Industries. For its expansion, the business is concentrating on its content. According to Shankar, the platform offers its users a wide variety of high-quality content.

Speaking at a session at the first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, he also said the industry needs to focus on 2-3 big drivers, including creating more content, which is tailored and customised to the Indian needs.

"In FY2024, the two companies spent Rs 25,000 crore on content alone. In FY2025, it went to Rs 30,000 crore and the number for the FY26 will be over Rs 32,000-33,000 crores," Shankar said.

"So, in three years alone, we have spent more than USD 10 billion," he said.

He said the domestic screen entertainment or video entertainment industry is currently pegged at USD 30 billion while in the US its size is around USD 200 billion and in China USD 75 billion.

Stating that the value, the space or rate at which the growth has taken place over the last 30 years, in the next 15 years also it will continue to grow but there are two or three big drivers that are needed to focus on.

Besides creating more content and which is customised, tailored for Indian needs, he said we have to take distribution even deeper.

(With inputs from PTI)