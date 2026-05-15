Ankur Warikoo to shut down his courses business? Entrepreneur says 'it makes no sense to continue'

Warikoo said the startup had grown beyond his imagination, since its launch in 2020. He also claimed that the business had generated a revenue of Rs 100 crores over the last five years, but added that "it makes no sense to continue it."

Indian entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo on Friday (May 15) said in a social media post that he was "shutting down" his online courses business. In the post, the 45-year-old said the startup had grown beyond his imagination, since its launch in 2020. Warikoo also claimed that the business had generated a revenue of Rs 100 crores over the last five years, but added that "it makes no sense to continue it." The sudden announcement has led to speculation, with many people wondering if the move was aimed at a larger business shift or a new marketing strategy.

In his post on X on Friday, Warikoo wrote: "I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined, since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it." He added that he would share more details about his decision and "what happens next" on Saturday (May 16). Warikoo, also a content creator, attached a short video to his post where he made the announcement.

I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business.



We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined, since we started in 2020.



5 lakh students.

100 crores in sales.

25 crores in profits.



But it makes no sense to continue it.



I’ll be sharing more about my decision and what… pic.twitter.com/hBfyX0Dqm7 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) May 15, 2026

Warikoo's post quickly went viral, drawing a range of reactions from X users. Some people expressed shock at the announcement, while some others wondered if it was a build up to the introduction of a brand new venture. Ankur Warikoo, well known for his finance and career-related content, had launched his courses business in 2020 and built a large audience base through YouTube and social media platforms. He has more than seven million subscribers on YouTube, nearly four million followers on Instagram, and nearly seven lakh followers on X.