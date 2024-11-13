Warikoo recently shared details about his salary while seeking advice on a new travel credit card

Ankur Warikoo, a well-known entrepreneur and content creator, recently shared details about his salary while seeking advice on a new travel credit card. Warikoo, who often gives financial and entrepreneurial tips, announced his plan to stop using his Axis Vistara Credit Card and is now looking for a suitable replacement.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Warikoo wrote, "Need your help, lovely people. I am relinquishing my Axis Vistara Credit Card (I think it’s served its term well) and looking for a good travel credit card. Recommendations, please? Annual spends between Rs 20-25 lakhs. I am self-employed and draw a salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum."

I am self-employed and draw a salary of 50Lpa. — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 12, 2024

Warikoo’s career journey has been remarkable. At 24, he started with a modest salary of Rs 14,746 per month. Later, he made a big decision to leave his fully-funded PhD program at Michigan State University and return to India. Despite the high fee of Rs 14.5 lakh, he pursued an MBA at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

This decision turned out to be life-changing. Warikoo landed a consulting job at AT Kearney on the first day of campus placements, starting with a strong salary of Rs 12 lakh per year. Within five years, he raised his earnings to Rs 33 lakh annually, according to reports.

Reports suggest that now, as a self-employed professional, Warikoo earns Rs 50 lakh per year. He shared this while seeking recommendations for a new travel credit card, continuing to inspire his followers with his financial journey.