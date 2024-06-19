Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs West Indies Super 8 match

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

ITR filing for FY 2023-24: 8 things to keep in mind while filing your income tax returns

Ankiti Bose makes comeback, unveils investment firm with USD 230 million in partnerships under Terra Invest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs West Indies Super 8 match

World’s most expensive pearls 

High cholesterol: 5 symptoms seen on hands, legs

7 films, including five blockbusters, Salman Khan lost to other stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet actress who owns Rs 65 crore house in Mumbai, holiday home in Chennai, Rs 1 crore vanity van, net worth is..

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem's horror-comedy Kakuda set to release on...

Meet actress who always played a girl-next-door, fell in love with co-star, got married, then quit acting, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Ankiti Bose makes comeback, unveils investment firm with USD 230 million in partnerships under Terra Invest

Her time at Zilingo ended abruptly amidst allegations of mismanagement and financial impropriety. However, she vehemently denies these claims.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 03:39 PM IST

Ankiti Bose makes comeback, unveils investment firm with USD 230 million in partnerships under Terra Invest
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After a spectacular rise and fall as the CEO of Zilingo, Ankiti Bose is back in the spotlight, armed with a new venture and a wealth of experience. Terra Invest, her latest venture, is a London and Dubai-based investment firm that's poised to disrupt the industry with its unique blend of capital and policy expertise.

Backed by prominent Asian family offices and funds, including Mount Row Partners, Terra Invest has already secured a staggering $230 million in transactions. With their sights set on a $2.5 billion AUM by 2025, the firm is tackling global challenges head-on, focusing on areas like AI ethics, blockchain regulation, and sustainable energy.

Bose's journey has been anything but smooth. Her time at Zilingo ended abruptly amidst allegations of mismanagement and financial impropriety. However, she vehemently denies these claims, alleging a smear campaign orchestrated by former business partners, now under investigation by Indian authorities. This experience, though painful, has fueled Bose's determination to redefine her legacy.

Emerging from the ashes of Zilingo, Bose has transformed into a force to be reckoned with. She's not only honed her entrepreneurial acumen but has also developed a deep understanding of public policy and governance. Teaming up with seasoned experts like Ambassador Kirk Wagar and financial services entrepreneur Mr. Krishan Rattan, she's ready to reshape the investment landscape and prove her mettle once again.

Terra Invest is more than just a financial venture for Bose; it's a platform to create lasting positive change. "We ensure investments are not only financially sound, but also have a positive impact on the world," she asserts, underscoring the firm's commitment to social responsibility and ethical business practices.

With her sights set on the future, Bose is determined to prove her critics wrong and cement her place as a trailblazing entrepreneur. Terra Invest is her platform to showcase her resilience, her vision, and her unwavering belief in the power of combining capital with conscious decision-making. The world will be watching closely as Bose and Terra Invest embark on this new journey, ready to make a lasting mark on the global stage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

‘There’s no…’: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams Babar Azam and Co. after T20 World Cup early exit

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience rainfall amid heatwave, check IMD predictions here

NCERT to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks? Here's what council chief says

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement