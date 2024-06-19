Ankiti Bose makes comeback, unveils investment firm with USD 230 million in partnerships under Terra Invest

After a spectacular rise and fall as the CEO of Zilingo, Ankiti Bose is back in the spotlight, armed with a new venture and a wealth of experience. Terra Invest, her latest venture, is a London and Dubai-based investment firm that's poised to disrupt the industry with its unique blend of capital and policy expertise.

Backed by prominent Asian family offices and funds, including Mount Row Partners, Terra Invest has already secured a staggering $230 million in transactions. With their sights set on a $2.5 billion AUM by 2025, the firm is tackling global challenges head-on, focusing on areas like AI ethics, blockchain regulation, and sustainable energy.

Bose's journey has been anything but smooth. Her time at Zilingo ended abruptly amidst allegations of mismanagement and financial impropriety. However, she vehemently denies these claims, alleging a smear campaign orchestrated by former business partners, now under investigation by Indian authorities. This experience, though painful, has fueled Bose's determination to redefine her legacy.

Emerging from the ashes of Zilingo, Bose has transformed into a force to be reckoned with. She's not only honed her entrepreneurial acumen but has also developed a deep understanding of public policy and governance. Teaming up with seasoned experts like Ambassador Kirk Wagar and financial services entrepreneur Mr. Krishan Rattan, she's ready to reshape the investment landscape and prove her mettle once again.

Terra Invest is more than just a financial venture for Bose; it's a platform to create lasting positive change. "We ensure investments are not only financially sound, but also have a positive impact on the world," she asserts, underscoring the firm's commitment to social responsibility and ethical business practices.

With her sights set on the future, Bose is determined to prove her critics wrong and cement her place as a trailblazing entrepreneur. Terra Invest is her platform to showcase her resilience, her vision, and her unwavering belief in the power of combining capital with conscious decision-making. The world will be watching closely as Bose and Terra Invest embark on this new journey, ready to make a lasting mark on the global stage.