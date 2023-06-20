Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet coaching owner who built Rs 1400 crore firm from Rs 1 lakh investment, IIT struggle inspired him

Anil Nagar was raised in a farmer's family in UP's Dankaur village. He opened his first startup, Career Power, in partnership with Saurabh Bansal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Meet coaching owner who built Rs 1400 crore firm from Rs 1 lakh investment, IIT struggle inspired him
Anil Nagar: In FY 2022, the company's revenue was Rs 61.5 crore. (File)

Edtech platform Adda 247 has acquired a 3D learning product called Veeksha. The company hasn't announced the financial details of the deal. The company was founded by Anil Nagar.

He went to IIT BHU. He did engineering from BHU between 1998 and 2002. He did PGDM in Marketing and Finance from Goa Institute of Management.

His LinkedIn profile reads that he comes from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. He believes that education can bring revolution and change lives. He opened Adda247 with this vision. He aims to impact education through online mode in multiple Indian languages at an affordable cost.

He worked for Cognizant for a couple of years. During his corporate life he realised he wanted to do something worthwhile in life. He decided to help aspirants from small cities and villages. He did so because he himself had to struggle to find the right guidance for IIT.  

 He opened his first startup, Career Power, in partnership with Saurabh Bansal.

The coaching institute assisted graduate students in passing government exams, especially bank recruitment exams. His investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2010 became Rs 20 lakh in just a year. The company became one of India's most famous coaching centres. 

He opened Adda 247 in 2016. The company became an instant hit. It now runs many web portals for several competitive exams including banking, SSC, teaching, defense, GATE, JEE, NEET, UPSC, and state exams. The company's main target audience is students in Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns.

Last year, the company secured Rs 280 crore funding. The valuation of the company is Rs 1400 crore.

He was raised in a farmer's family in Dankaur.

In FY 2022, the company's revenue was Rs 61.5 crore.

Adda 247 reportedly has 50 million monthly active users including two million paid users. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai shocker: Man kills girlfriend in moving autorickshaw, tries to end his life
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.