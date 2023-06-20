Meet coaching owner who built Rs 1400 crore firm from Rs 1 lakh investment, IIT struggle inspired him

Anil Nagar: In FY 2022, the company's revenue was Rs 61.5 crore. (File)

Edtech platform Adda 247 has acquired a 3D learning product called Veeksha. The company hasn't announced the financial details of the deal. The company was founded by Anil Nagar.

He went to IIT BHU. He did engineering from BHU between 1998 and 2002. He did PGDM in Marketing and Finance from Goa Institute of Management.

His LinkedIn profile reads that he comes from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. He believes that education can bring revolution and change lives. He opened Adda247 with this vision. He aims to impact education through online mode in multiple Indian languages at an affordable cost.

He worked for Cognizant for a couple of years. During his corporate life he realised he wanted to do something worthwhile in life. He decided to help aspirants from small cities and villages. He did so because he himself had to struggle to find the right guidance for IIT.

He opened his first startup, Career Power, in partnership with Saurabh Bansal.

The coaching institute assisted graduate students in passing government exams, especially bank recruitment exams. His investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2010 became Rs 20 lakh in just a year. The company became one of India's most famous coaching centres.

He opened Adda 247 in 2016. The company became an instant hit. It now runs many web portals for several competitive exams including banking, SSC, teaching, defense, GATE, JEE, NEET, UPSC, and state exams. The company's main target audience is students in Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns.

Last year, the company secured Rs 280 crore funding. The valuation of the company is Rs 1400 crore.

He was raised in a farmer's family in Dankaur.

In FY 2022, the company's revenue was Rs 61.5 crore.

Adda 247 reportedly has 50 million monthly active users including two million paid users.