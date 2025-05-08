The company said 9.55 crore equity shares were issued to Reliance Infrastructure and 1 crore shares to Basera Home Finance Private Limited (public).

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power has raised Rs 348.15 crore through the preferential issue of shares. The company said 9.55 crore equity shares were issued to Reliance Infrastructure and 1 crore shares to Basera Home Finance Private Limited (public), it said, PTI reported. The 10.55 crore fully paid-up equity shares have been issued at a price of Rs 33 per share (including a premium of Rs 23 per share) aggregating to Rs 348.15 crore, it said. Reliance Infrastructure is a part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group and the controlling shareholder of Reliance Power.

The capital infusion will strengthen the company's growth trajectory in the renewable energy sector. The company made a preferential issue of 46.20 crore warrants aggregating Rs 1,525 crore in October 2024. A minimum upfront amount of 25 per cent was paid on the warrants, and the balance 75 per cent was payable in 18 months. Fully paid warrants are convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares.

The company said, "Maintains a zero-bank debt position, ensuring a strong, unleveraged balance sheet. This enhances financial flexibility and supports sustainable growth, positioning the company to capitalise on future opportunities and drive long-term value creation."

Reliance Power currently has a market cap of Rs 15702 crore, as of May 7. The share of the firm closed at Rs 39.19 with a 2.46 per cent gain on NSE. The firm was established to develop, construct, operate and maintain power projects in the Indian and international markets.

