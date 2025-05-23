Reliance Defence Ltd will now set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group, seems to be making a comeback. His multiple companies are gaining momentum again with new projects and deals. Now, one of his companies, Reliance Defence, has signed an agreement with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG for the supply of ammunition like artillery shells and explosives, PTI reported. For the purpose, the Ambani-led company will set up a new facility in Maharashtra. This is the third defence tie-up by the group after joint ventures with Dassault Aviation and Thales of France.

“Reliance Infrastructure Ltd-promoted Reliance Defence Ltd (Reliance Defence) and Dusseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG have agreed on a strategic partnership in the field of ammunition. An Agreement to this effect has now been signed by the representatives of both companies,” the Indian firm said in a statement. "The collaboration between the companies will include the supply of explosives and propellants for medium and large calibre ammunition to Rheinmetall by Reliance,” it said.

Anil Ambani said: “We are proud to partner with Rheinmetall AG, one of the world’s most respected leaders in defence manufacturing, and to collaborate with visionary leader, Armin Papperger. This strategic partnership brings cutting-edge capabilities to India, marking a transformational moment for the country’s private defence manufacturing sector”

The strategic partnership will strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, aligning with the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. It advances the vision to position India among the world’s leading defence exporters.

“In order to support this collaboration, Reliance Defence Ltd will set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The manufacturing facility, one of the largest in South Asia, will have an annual capacity to produce up to 2,00,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tonnes of explosives and 2,000 tonnes of propellants,” the statement said without giving details of investment to be made.