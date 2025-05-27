The new owner infused Rs 100 crore in May 2025 in the company, reinforcing its financial strength and growth momentum.

Several companies of former billionaire Anil Ambani are getting back on track. On Monday, Reliance Infrastructure announced that it had become debt-free. But Ambani had to sell one of his companies due to its debt. Its name is Reliance Capital. It was acquired by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) in March 2025 through the insolvency process. Now, months after the acquisition, an arm of Reliance Capital reported 12.5 per cent growth in net profit. It is Reliance General Insurance, whose net profit rose to Rs 315 crore for the financial year ended in March 2025, PTI reported.

Gross Direct Premium (GDP) of the company rose to Rs 12,548 crore, an increase of 7.4 per cent over the last financial year, outpacing general insurance industry growth of 5.2 per cent. The net worth of the company also witnessed 10.2 per cent improvement to Rs 3,429 crore in FY25, Reliance General Insurance said in a statement.

The new owner of the company, Hinduja-backed IIHL, infused Rs 100 crore in May 2025 in the general insurance company, reinforcing its financial strength and growth momentum. The company faced strong headwinds under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for nearly three years. To resurrect the position of the company, the new promoter infused capital amounting to Rs 300 crore during the insolvency process. Solvency margin stood at 159 per cent as against regulatory requirement of 150 per cent at the end of March 2025, it said.

Reliance General Insurance CEO Rakesh Jain said the financial year 2024-25 marked a year of disciplined execution, strategic investments, and resilient growth, even in a dynamic and challenging market environment. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the aspirations of millions of Indians through innovative and trusted insurance solutions," he said. The successful conclusion of the CIRP of Reliance Capital Limited in March 2025 has opened a transformative new chapter under the stewardship of IIHL, he said.