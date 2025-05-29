Once commissioned, the platform will add 600 MW of solar DC capacity and 700 MWh of BESS capacity to Reliance Power’s portfolio.

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman and brother of Mukesh Ambani, has been reviving his business empire. For the last one year, his multiple companies have become debt-free. His group has secured several projects to boost and expand the business growth. Now, one of his companies, Reliance Power, has said its arm Reliance NU Energies has received a letter of award for a 350 MW solar power project coupled with a 175 MW/700 MWh Battery Energy Storage System from the government-run SJVN, PTI reported.

Reliance NU Energies, a renewable energy subsidiary, was established in December of last year. Once commissioned, the platform will add 600 MW of solar DC capacity and 700 MWh of BESS capacity to Reliance Power’s portfolio, consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions, a company statement said.

Largest player in integrated solar, BESS segment

The company's total clean energy pipeline now stands at 2.4 GW of Solar DC capacity and over 2.5 GWH of BESS capacity, making it India's largest player in the integrated Solar and BESS segment, it stated. Reliance NU Energies had earlier emerged as the successful bidder in the competitive auction conducted by SJVN, securing the project at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.33/kWh for a period of 25 years. The tender was oversubscribed by more than 4 times, reflecting heightened industry interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

Reliance Power is one of India's prominent power generation companies. It has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, which includes 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Ltd -- the world's largest integrated coal-based power plant.

Recently, another company of Ambani, Reliance Infrastructure, achieved a major financial milestone. It has brought down its standalone net debt from banks and financial institutions to zero. In an exchange filing, the company said it narrowed its net debt of around Rs 3,300 crore during the financial year 2025.