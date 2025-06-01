The Ambani-led firm has already clocked exports of up to Rs 100 crore of artillery ammunition and aggregates.

Reliance Infra news: Anil Ambani, a former Indian billionaire, seems to be reviving his business. Multiple companies of his Reliance Group have become debt-free and have bagged new projects. Amid this, his flagship company, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, is targeting Rs 3,000 crore from the export of 155 mm ammunition and aggregates by the end of the financial year 2027, sources said, PTI reported. The company has interests in the fields of power plants, metro rail, airports, bridges, toll roads, and defence.

Export in current year

Reliance Infra is estimated to export Rs 1,500 crore of large-calibre ammunition in the current year. The Ambani-led firm has already clocked exports of up to Rs 100 crore of artillery ammunition and aggregates. It is aiming to be among the top three exporters of defence equipment in India, sources aware of the matter said. The key export market for Reliance includes countries in the European Union, focusing on large restocking demand for artillery ammunition. According to sources, Reliance has been able to make inroads in the highly competitive markets of the European Union and Southeast Asia.

Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Ratnagiri

It is developing Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, with a capital outlay of Rs 5,000 crore. The company has been allotted 1,000 acres of land in Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra to develop DADC. It will be the largest greenfield project in the defence sector in India by any private sector company.

The company is setting up an integrated explosives and ammunition manufacturing plant in DADC. Recently, Reliance Defence also announced a strategic partnership with Dusseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG. Currently, the market cap of Reliance Infra is Rs 13071 crore. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 328.55 on May 30.