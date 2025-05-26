Reliance Infra announced its Q4 results. Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,387.08 crore as against a loss.

Reliance Infra News: Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, seems to be back on track. His Reliance Infrastructure has now achieved a major financial milestone. The Ambani-led company has brought down its standalone net debt from banks and financial institutions to zero, ET reported. In an exchange filing, the company said it narrowed its net debt of around Rs 3,300 crore during the financial year 2025. It said that the debt reduction reinforces its financial resilience and positions it for future growth across core infrastructure segments.

Reliance Infra Q4 results

On Monday, May 26, Reliance Infra announced its Q4 results. Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,387.08 crore as against a loss. In Q3 FY25, it had reported a net loss of Rs 3,298 crore, while in the year-ago quarter, the loss attributable to the owners of the company stood at Rs 220 crore. Reliance Infra has a presence across the power, metro, roads, and defence sectors.

Currently, the company has a market cap of Rs 11593 crore, as of May 26. Its consolidated net worth rose by Rs 5,859 crore year-on-year, reaching Rs 14,287 crore as of March 31, 2025, up 70 per cent from Rs 8,428 crore a year earlier. The company’s consolidated EBITDA, excluding exceptional income of Rs 514 crore increased to Rs 8,876 crore in Q4 FY25.

