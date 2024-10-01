Twitter
Anil Ambani to join billionaires club with Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani? Why October 1 is important for him

The company’s recent progress has been notable, but October 1 could mark a turning point for its future

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure is showing signs of a comeback as the company’s debt levels drop and its stock value rises. Once burdened with heavy debt, the company has reduced its financial obligations by 80 percent, paying off around Rs 3,831 crore. This has boosted investor confidence and resulted in more than 50 per cent increase in Reliance Infrastructure's share value since the beginning of the year.

October 1 is a key date for Anil Ambani, as the company’s board is set to meet for an important discussion. The meeting is expected to focus on plans for securing long-term financial assets and discussing fundraising strategies to support the company’s growth and expansion. With debt levels now more manageable, the company is looking ahead to new opportunities.

Possible options for raising capital include releasing equity shares, partnering with equity securities, or using convertible warrants. These strategies will be reviewed and possibly approved during the board meeting. 

Fundraising is essential for supporting Reliance Infrastructure’s growth, and the urgency was emphasised in a previous meeting held on September 19.

The company’s recent progress has been notable, but October 1 could mark a turning point for its future. Investors are watching closely as Reliance Infrastructure shifts its focus from debt management to expansion and long-term success.

