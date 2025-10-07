Anil Ambani strikes JACKPOT amid tough times, set to gain Rs 1000000000 from THIS deal

The company’s shares are also rising after the news came to the foray. Anil Ambani’s company has announced the sale of its Indonesian subsidiary companies. This deal will be completed for USD 12 million.

While Anil Ambani continues to face legal and financial challenges, he has received some good news from abroad. His company, Reliance Power, is set to complete a major deal that is expected to bring Rs 1000000000 into its accounts.

The deal involves the sale of Reliance Power’s six Indonesian subsidiaries to Biotruster (Singapore) Pvt. Ltd. The companies included in the sale are:

PT Avanish Coal Resources

PT Heramba Coal Resources

PT Sumukha Coal Services

PT Brian Bintang Tiga Energy

PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energy

The transaction is valued at USD12 million (approximately Rs 100 crore) and is expected to be finalised by December 2025.

Although these subsidiaries were not generating revenue, they represent about 0.53% of Reliance Power’s net worth. Following the announcement, Reliance Power’s shares have been steadily rising. Under the agreement, Reliance Power will receive the full USD12 million from Biotruster. The sale will involve agreements between Reliance Power Netherlands BV, Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pvt. Ltd., and Biotruster (Singapore) Pvt. Ltd.

Reliance Power’s current net worth is Rs 16,909 lakh, and the completion of this deal is expected to increase the company’s overall financial position.

Anil Ambani, who primarily controls four major companies, Reliance Communications (RCOM), Reliance Capital (RCL), Reliance Energy (REL), and Reliance Natural Resources Ltd (RNRL), continues to navigate both domestic legal challenges and international business opportunities.

This deal marks a significant step for Ambani, offering a substantial infusion of funds amid ongoing legal battles, including a recent setback in the SBI loan case at the Bombay High Court.