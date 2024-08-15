Anil Ambani sets up a new company with an eye to expand in..

In a surprising turn of events, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure has stealthily expanded its footprint into the real estate sector, establishing a new subsidiary, Reliance Jai Properties Private Limited (RJPPL). This development has piqued the curiosity of market watchers, especially as Reliance Infrastructure's shares closed in the red at ₹225.85, down 1.80% on the BSE on Tuesday—a far cry from its 52-week high of ₹308 on April 4, 2024.

Reliance Jai Properties, officially incorporated on August 12, 2024, under the umbrella of Reliance Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, has been launched with an authorised and paid-up share capital of ₹1,00,000. This new entity, comprising 10,000 equity shares priced at ₹10 each, signifies a bold step by Anil Ambani to cement his company’s position in the burgeoning real estate market.

RJPPL is set to focus on acquiring, selling, leasing, and developing various properties—a move that aligns with the broader national initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-U) 2.0. This government scheme aims to provide affordable housing to urban poor and middle-class families, potentially offering lucrative opportunities for Reliance Infrastructure in the real estate sector.

Despite the expansion, Reliance Infrastructure’s stock performance has seen a dip, raising questions about the timing and impact of this new venture. Anil Ambani’s family holds a modest 0.17% stake, while RISEE Infinity Private Limited holds a more substantial 16%. With promoters collectively holding a 16.50% stake, the real question is whether this new venture will rejuvenate Reliance Infra's market performance or if it signals a more complex strategy at play.

As the dust settles, only time will reveal the full impact of this expansion on Anil Ambani's business empire.