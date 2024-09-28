Twitter
HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani owns luxury car Gallardo with powerful engine and great safery features

Jai Anmol Ambani has a lavish lifestyle with a collection of luxury cars including a Rolls Royce Phantom and a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani owns luxury car Gallardo with powerful engine and great safery features
Anil Ambani and his son Jai Anmol Ambani
Anil Ambani's son, Jai Anmol Ambani has recently made headlines following a hefty fine imposed on him by SEBI amounting to ₹1 crore. Amid this news, many are also curious about the luxurious lifestyle that Jai Anmol leads, particularly his impressive collection of high-end vehicles.

Jai Anmol Ambani is known for his affinity for expensive cars, with standout models from prestigious brands like Rolls Royce and Lamborghini in his garage. One of the most remarkable cars he owns is the Rolls Royce Phantom, which is priced at approximately ₹8.99 crore (ex-showroom). This stunning sedan is not just a symbol of luxury; it boasts a powerful 6,749 cc engine that generates an impressive 563 bhp of power and 900 Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth and powerful driving experience. The Rolls Royce Phantom is often seen as a status symbol, reflecting the wealth and sophistication associated with the Ambani family.

In addition to the Rolls Royce, Jai Anmol is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Gallardo, a car that embodies sportiness and elegance. This striking sports car is valued at around ₹2.80 crore (ex-showroom) and features a robust engine along with luxurious amenities, making it a favorite among car enthusiasts. The Gallardo is known for its remarkable speed and captivating design, making it an ideal choice for someone who enjoys the thrill of driving.

Beyond his collection of luxury cars, Jai Anmol is reported to own a helicopter and a private jet, further emphasizing his lavish lifestyle. These aircraft are primarily utilized for business purposes, highlighting the family's focus on professional commitments, especially as they work to steer their company towards recovery from recent financial challenges.

As Jai Anmol Ambani navigates through both personal and professional aspects of his life, his high-profile status continues to attract attention. While the recent SEBI fine adds a layer of complexity to his public image, his luxury possessions and the Ambani legacy remain at the forefront of discussions surrounding him.

