Reliance Infra news: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has a presence in several sectors. The former billionaire continues to expand his business with new strategies and innovations to thrive in the industry. Now, Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra), a Rs 9831 crore market cap company, is entering into the renewable energy (RE) equipment manufacturing space to increase its business portfolio, industry sources said, PTI reported. The company has already made key appointments to lead the business. It appointed Ivan Saha as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Renewable Manufacturing and Mushtaque Hussain as CEO of Battery Manufacturing, they said.

Currently, Reliance Infra is an infrastructure player that operates in the business of metro rails, toll roads and power distribution. "RInfra is making strategic entry into the renewable energy manufacturing industry," sources said. The company would set up an integrated solar manufacturing unit with the objective to boost the production of solar panels and components in India, promoting self-sufficiency in clean energy.

Solar manufacturing will be led by Saha, who comes with over 30 years of experience in semiconductors and solar technology and device design. He has served organisations like Vikram Solar and ReNew Power. Its integrated battery manufacturing unit will focus on developing advanced energy storage solutions for grid applications and electric mobility. Hussain, who would lead this business brings over 25 years of expertise in the automotive, renewable energy, consumer electronics, and power tools sectors. He has held key leadership roles in major organizations such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Tesla.

