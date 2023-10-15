Headlines

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

Anil Ambani’s Rs 23,000 crore firm in big trouble, share price plunges below Rs 2 amid billion-dollar debt

Mahila Samman Saving Certificate vs Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Which is the best women's savings scheme?

Recording mobile phone conversation without concerned person’s knowledge violates right to privacy: HC

ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs PAK match shatters viewership record, Disney+ Hotstar sees 3.5 crore live viewers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantras

IAS success story: Meet Army brat, who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt without coaching, bagged AIR...

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

AI reimagines Friends characters as Middle Eastern people

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani’s Rs 23,000 crore firm in big trouble, share price plunges below Rs 2 amid billion-dollar debt

Anil Ambani’s company Reliance Communications saw a major loss for its shareholders after the stock prices dropped below Rs 2 for the first time in the history of the firm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani has been struggling financially for many years now, with his companies all reeling under major debt. One of Anil Ambani’s most profitable firms – Reliance Communications – recorded a massive loss for its shareholders.

Anil Ambani’s once-successful telecom company Reliance Communications has been majorly hit by debt and recorded an all-time low share price. The shares of the company dropped from Rs 793 apiece to below Rs 2 apiece recently.

Reliance Communications shares are currently trading at Rs 1.75 apiece, which is a major cause for concern for Anil Ambani. The reason behind the share prices falling so low is because of the massive debt under which the company has been reeling for years.

In 2008, the shares of Reliance Communications were trading at Rs 793. Apart from the debt, the company has been embroiled in a price war with Anil Ambani’s brother Mukesh Ambani’s growing and successful telecom firm Reliance Jio.

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications has a total worth of USD 2.8 billion (Rs 23,300 crore), but its massive worth is nothing compared to its overall debt and losses over the years. Last year, RCom only recorded Rs 80 crore profit but Rs 1703 crore loss.

Further, Anil Ambani’s cash-strapped firm has an overall debt of Rs 64,958 crore. While the company continues to prove 4G and telecom services, its customer base has been undercut by Mukesh Ambani’s Jio, which started its journey offering free internet across the country.

Anil Ambani is currently the Chairman of RCom and had declared bankruptcy years ago. While the younger Ambani brother maintains his net worth is 0, Forbes shows his current net worth as Rs 14,157 crore. He continues to live in one of the most expensive houses in the country, Abode, which is 17 floors high.

READ | This billion-dollar firm is set to buy Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra projects; whopping deal price will be…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Eng vs Afg match on Sunday; check routes to take, avoid

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, Isha Ambani’s cousin runs Rs 845 crore company, he is married to…

ODI World Cup 2023: Here's India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE