Anil Ambani’s Rs 23,000 crore firm in big trouble, share price plunges below Rs 2 amid billion-dollar debt

Anil Ambani’s company Reliance Communications saw a major loss for its shareholders after the stock prices dropped below Rs 2 for the first time in the history of the firm.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani has been struggling financially for many years now, with his companies all reeling under major debt. One of Anil Ambani’s most profitable firms – Reliance Communications – recorded a massive loss for its shareholders.

Anil Ambani’s once-successful telecom company Reliance Communications has been majorly hit by debt and recorded an all-time low share price. The shares of the company dropped from Rs 793 apiece to below Rs 2 apiece recently.

Reliance Communications shares are currently trading at Rs 1.75 apiece, which is a major cause for concern for Anil Ambani. The reason behind the share prices falling so low is because of the massive debt under which the company has been reeling for years.

In 2008, the shares of Reliance Communications were trading at Rs 793. Apart from the debt, the company has been embroiled in a price war with Anil Ambani’s brother Mukesh Ambani’s growing and successful telecom firm Reliance Jio.

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications has a total worth of USD 2.8 billion (Rs 23,300 crore), but its massive worth is nothing compared to its overall debt and losses over the years. Last year, RCom only recorded Rs 80 crore profit but Rs 1703 crore loss.

Further, Anil Ambani’s cash-strapped firm has an overall debt of Rs 64,958 crore. While the company continues to prove 4G and telecom services, its customer base has been undercut by Mukesh Ambani’s Jio, which started its journey offering free internet across the country.

Anil Ambani is currently the Chairman of RCom and had declared bankruptcy years ago. While the younger Ambani brother maintains his net worth is 0, Forbes shows his current net worth as Rs 14,157 crore. He continues to live in one of the most expensive houses in the country, Abode, which is 17 floors high.

