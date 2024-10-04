Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares plunge by 5% a day after company announces...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Watch: West Indies spinner Zaida James gets hit on face during Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Which animal's meat is consumed most in Israel?

Which animal's meat is consumed most in Israel?

7 traditional dishes from Tamil Nadu you must try

7 traditional dishes from Tamil Nadu you must try

Foods to avoid if you have thyroid

Foods to avoid if you have thyroid

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares plunge by 5% a day after company announces...

Earlier, from September 3 to October 3, the Reliance Power share hit over 80% from Rs 29.58 to Rs 53.64.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 09:49 PM IST

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares plunge by 5% a day after company announces...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares had been rising for the past few days. The share closed at Rs 53.64 with a nearly 5 per cent hike on Thursday, October 3. However, it declined by 5 per cent to lower circuit amid a market sell-off on Friday, October 4. It closed at Rs 50.95 on the NSE with a Rs 2.69 reduction (5.01%). The market cap of the company recorded Rs 20471 crore in the last trading session of this week. Earlier, from September 3 to October 3, the share hit over 80% from Rs 29.58 to Rs 53.64.

The decline in the share price comes a day after the Reliance Group company announced a Rs 4,200 crore Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) issuance on October 3. "Reliance Power Board approves raising USD 500 million (INR 4,200 crore) through ultra-low interest of 5 per annum pa, 10 years long tenured Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs)," it said.

The RPower declared a surprisingly low annual interest rate of 5 per cent on their FCCBs. These unsecured bonds will have a lifespan of a decade. The FCCBs will be issued to affiliates of Varde Investment Partners, LP, which is a leading Global Alternative Investment Firm, Reliance Power said. The FCCBs will be convertible into equity shares at Rs 51 per share.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement