PAK-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan stun Sri Lanka to clinch two crucial points

Ratan Tata makes 23000% return after 8 years of investment in Rs 29393 crore company, still holds...

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away

Salman Khan talks about hosting Bigg Boss for 14 years, reacts to new twist in 18th season: 'It has always been about..'

Business

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power approves Rs 4200 crore plan as shares hit over...

The market cap of Reliance Power reached Rs 21547 crore on October 3 as its share closed at Rs 53.64 with a nearly 5 per cent hike.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power approves Rs 4200 crore plan as shares hit over...
Days after becoming a debt-free company, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power has been in the news for quite some time now. The shares of the company have also been on the rise since the news came in. Now, the board of directors of Reliance Power has approved a proposal to raise up to USD 500 million (about Rs 4,200 crore) through issuance bonds.

"Reliance Power Board approves raising USD 500 million (INR 4,200 crore) through ultra-low interest of 5 per annum pa, 10 years long tenured Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs)," it said. The board also approved an Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) for all employees of the company, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This comes as RPower shares continue to rise on the share market. The share closed at Rs 53.64 with a nearly 5 per cent hike on Thursday. In one month from September 3 to today, it has hit over 80% from Rs 29.58 to Rs 53.64. The market cap of the company reached Rs 21547 crore on October 3. Reliance Power Ltd, a part of the Reliance Group, is a leading power generation company in India with a total installed capacity of 5,340 MW, including the 4,000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project in Sasan, Madhya Pradesh.

READ | Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...  

Meanwhile, the FCCBs will be issued to affiliates of Varde Investment Partners, LP, which is a leading Global Alternative Investment Firm, Reliance Power said. The FCCBs will be convertible into equity shares at Rs 51 per share.

The Board further approved ESOS for all employees to provide grants of up to 22 crore equity shares of value of over Rs 1,180 crore (Rs 10 each) representing 5 per cent of fully-diluted capital of the company.
The ESOS will unlock the employee earning potential, in alignment to the company's performance and growth. The ESOS shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the company and other regulatory approvals.

(With input from PTI)

