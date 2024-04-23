Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Anil Ambani’s Reliance may make massive Rs 40000000000 deal soon, government to settle debt…

Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma to face SP, BSP candidates in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Phase 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Anil Ambani’s Reliance may make massive Rs 40000000000 deal soon, government to settle debt…

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

This close relative of dinosaurs is still alive

AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'How dare...'

Watch: Nicki Minaj almost gets hit by object on stage during Detroit show, throws it back into crowd; video goes viral

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani’s Reliance may make massive Rs 40000000000 deal soon, government to settle debt…

Anil Ambani’s 74% stake in Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) is valued at Rs 4000 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 06:47 AM IST

article-main
Anil Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani is the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Usually staying away from the public eye, Anil Ambani has been in the news for the past few weeks due to the soaring shares of Reliance Power and a potential Rs 40000000000 deal for the Mumbai Metro line. A few weeks ago, retired IAS officer and former chief secretary Johny Joseph led panel reportedly used the discounted cash flow model to value Anil Ambani’s 74% stake in Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) at Rs 4000 crore. The report has been approved by the state cabinet and now the Maharashtra government has reportedly started the talks to acquire the Mumbai Metro Line One. As per a report by The Hindu, the government is currently discussing the deal with the lenders.

For those who are unaware, the MMOPL is the first metro project that is financed by six Indian banks — Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and India Infrastructure Finance Company. Earlier this month, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) disposed of corporate insolvency proceedings against MMOPL in view of One-Time debt Settlement (OTS). State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank separately moved to the bankruptcy court against MMOPL over non-payment of dues. The two banks are among the consortium of six lenders who lent a principal amount of Rs 1,711 crore for the Mumbai Metro project.

If Anil Ambani’s Rs 40000000000 deal with the government is successful, the OTS will be paid by the government’s Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). ““As per the acquisition norms, the lender dues will be cleared first, followed by government dues, employee salaries, preferential shareholders, and so on. RInfra’s equity payment comes at the end,” a state official told The Hindu.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA probe points to Pakistan link

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED, 86.69% pass; direct link here

UGC NET June 2024 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement