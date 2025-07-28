Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, RPower reveal Rs 18000 crore expansion plan, to increase...

After the raids concluded on July 27, the Anil Ambani Group announced a sweeping expansion strategy that includes a massive investment of Rs 18,000 crore through debt and equity. This includes their companies-Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure.

The past few weeks have been problematic for Industrialist Anil Ambani due to extensive Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded raids on businesses related to Anil Ambani. However, after the raids concluded on July 27, the Anil Ambani Group announced a sweeping expansion strategy that includes a massive investment of Rs 18,000 crore through debt and equity. The Anil Ambani Group companies, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, are constantly moving away from Reliance Communications. The companies said, “Anil Ambani is not on the board of the company, and any action taken against Reliance Communications and Reliance Home Finance has no bearing or impact on Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure.”

Reliance Infra’s expansion plans

Early last week, the Board of Directors of both the companies passed proposals to increase a total of Rs 18,000 crore by means of debt and equity. The two Anil Ambani companies are considering a massive capital expenditure to increase defence, aerospace and renewable energy businesses. Reliance Infra issued a statement clarifying on July 27 that the firm is almost debt-free and now owns a net worth of approximately Rs 14,883 crore. Further, the company also revealed its plans to grow its defence and aerospace business via strategic partnerships with many partner companies.

Space ambitions

The company also said that current plans include manufacturing the Falcon 2000 business jet in India in partnership with the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation. Reliance Infra also aim of becoming one of India’s top three defence exporters. For this, it has joined hands with defence companies from world over such as Diehl Defence of Germany, Coastal Mechanics of the US and Rheinmetall AG of Germany for the production of guided munitions and other related defence manufacturing.

Reliance Infrastructure reports net profit

part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, has reported a net profit of Rs 59.84 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 as against the Rs 233.74 crore loss recorded in the same period last year. The ED raid had triggered a sharp decline in the stock prices of group companies, with Reliance Infra shares closing 5% lower at Rs 342.05 on Friday.

Reliance Infra cited reduced operational costs and improved regulatory income as key drivers behind the profit. The company’s operational expenses fell 17.87% year-on-year to Rs 5,907.82 crore from Rs 7,192.83 crore.