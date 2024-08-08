Anil Ambani's RCap buy: Big setback for Hinduja Group firm, asked to deposit Rs 2750 crore within...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Watch: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Indian men's hockey team, congratulates side for bronze win in Olympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

This state in India doesn't have railway line

This state in India doesn't have railway line

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani's RCap buy: Big setback for Hinduja Group firm, asked to deposit Rs 2750 crore within...

IIHL was also asked to disclose the term sheet for Rs 7,300 crore fundraising through debt to the Monitoring Committee.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Anil Ambani's RCap buy: Big setback for Hinduja Group firm, asked to deposit Rs 2750 crore within...
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In a big setback to Hinduja Group-promoted IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), NCLT directed it to deposit Rs 2,750 crore in a special escrow account within 48 hours as part of Reliance Capital's resolution plan. The tribunal also clarified that the interest on the money in the CoC/Vistra escrow account will belong to the Committee of Creditors.

    IIHL was also asked to disclose the term sheet for Rs 7,300 crore fundraising through debt to the Monitoring Committee. The Mumbai bench of the tribunal, comprising Justice Virendra singh G Bisht and Justice Prabhat Kumar, was hearing a petition filed by the Hindujas seeking modification of the tribunal's July 23 order and an 'extension to complete the obligations' for implementing the resolution plan.

    While partly allowing an appeal by IIHL, the tribunal directed the company to implement the resolution plan by August 10 and to deposit Rs 2,500 crore in the offshore escrow account of Vistra with Yes Bank in the Gift City and Rs 250 crore in the Vistra's Yes Bank escrow account in Mumbai.

    Hindujas' counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged that if the NCLT does not consider the modification of its order, the administrator, the CoC and IIHL will face inexplicable challenges in implementing the resolution plan for Reliance Capital.

    READ | Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

    Singhvi submitted a 'compliance affidavit' stating that it has deposited the entire equity component of Rs 2,750 crores. However, this amount has been deposited in accounts of Ashok Hinduja, Harsha Hinduja, and Shom Hinduja. The administrator argued that IIHL was seeking minor changes to the order and trying to shift the responsibility for implementing the plan onto them, which is not in accordance with the resolution plan. IIHL made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661-crore in the auctions and secured as much as 99 per cent of the lender's votes.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics, See here

    Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics, See here

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with...

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with...

    'Bharatiya Zameen Party...': Akhilesh Yadav hits out at centre over introduction of Waqf Bill in LS

    'Bharatiya Zameen Party...': Akhilesh Yadav hits out at centre over introduction of Waqf Bill in LS

    World's first pyramid was built 25000 years ago and it was not built by humans

    World's first pyramid was built 25000 years ago and it was not built by humans

    'We're heartbroken': Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor react after Vinesh Phogat is disqualified from Paris Olympics

    'We're heartbroken': Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor react after Vinesh Phogat is disqualified from Paris Olympics

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

    5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

    6 best cars for daily office commute in India

    6 best cars for daily office commute in India

    Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

    Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

    In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

    In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement