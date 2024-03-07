Anil Ambani’s firm restrained from selling assets worth over Rs 11000000000, Delhi High Court asks to…

Anil Ambani was once the sixth richest man in the world who once had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore

Anil Ambani is elder brother of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India and Asia with a massive net worth of more than Rs 975819 crore. While Mukesh Ambani is dominating the business markets in several nations, the same can’t be said of Anil Ambani. For those who are unaware, Anil Ambani was once the sixth richest man in the world who once had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore. He used to be in the media spotlight most of the time before the downfall of his business empire. A few years ago, Anil Ambani filed of bankruptcy and he now refrain from making public appearances. However, Anil Ambani has once again made it to the news as his firm Reliance Infrastructure has been restrained from selling, alienating, transferring or encumbering its assets worth over Rs 1100 crore.

As per a report by Bar and Bench, Delhi High Court has asked Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure to keep assets worth over Rs 1100 crore as security for its arbitration dispute with Chinese company, Shanghai Electric Group. The order from the High Court has been passed following an appeal filed by Shanghai Electric against a single-judge's 2022 order rejecting its plea for interim relief to secure the amount (around Rs 1100 crore) in an arbitration dispute.

For those who are unaware, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure has been involved in a legal dispute over Sasan Power Project. Earlier this year, Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) upheld an arbitral award directing Reliance Infrastructure to pay around 146 million dollars in dues and damages to Shanghai Electric Group.