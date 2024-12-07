The development came months after Anil Ambani's RPower came debt-free in September this year.

Several companies of Reliance Group led by Anil Ambani have received good news this year as they became debt-free. Now, a Reliance Power subsidiary, Samalkot Power Ltd, has fully settled its outstanding interest of USD 15.48 million (Rs 131 crore) on a term loan with the Export-Import Bank of the US, CNBC TV 18 reported.

"...we wish to inform that Samalkot Power Limited (Samalkot), a subsidiary of the company has paid in full, its outstanding interest in default on its Term Loan with Export-Import Bank of the United States," Reliance Power, whose market cap is Rs 17876 crore, said in a regulatory filing.

"Consequent to the aforesaid payment by Samalkot, the default of the company as a Guarantor to the aforesaid loan stands cured," it said. The development came months after Anil Ambani's RPower came debt-free in September this year.

Moreover, this week, the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) announced the withdrawal of its debarment notice against Reliance Power and its subsidiary, Reliance NU BESS Ltd, effective immediately. Earlier in November, SECI barred the entities from participating in its future tenders for three years. Reliance Power is a part of the Reliance Group. It was established to develop, construct, operate and maintain power projects in the Indian and international markets.

