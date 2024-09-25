Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Catherine Zeta-Jones breaks the internet with her nude photo on her and husband Michael Douglas' birthday

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL's 4G network reaches…

Meet teen who set Guinness World Record for largest hands, feet; they measure over…

Anil Ambani's company prepays Rs 8500000000 debt, on track to become debt-free, it's not Reliance Infra, R Power

This is world’s richest woman ever, who was way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, her net worth was..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Catherine Zeta-Jones breaks the internet with her nude photo on her and husband Michael Douglas' birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones breaks the internet with her nude photo on her and husband Michael Douglas' birthday

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL's 4G network reaches…

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL's 4G network reaches…

Meet teen who set Guinness World Record for largest hands, feet; they measure over…

Meet teen who set Guinness World Record for largest hands, feet; they measure over…

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

8 animals that love to hug

8 animals that love to hug

8 animals with exceptional memory

8 animals with exceptional memory

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Karan Johar says film watching experience costs Rs 10000 for family, Multiplex Association hits back: Average price is..

Karan Johar says film watching experience costs Rs 10000 for family, Multiplex Association hits back: Average price is..

This film was flop in original run, now becomes highest-grossing re-released movie, beats Sholay, Laila Majnu reruns

This film was flop in original run, now becomes highest-grossing re-released movie, beats Sholay, Laila Majnu reruns

FFI President slams Swatantrya Veer Savarkar makers' claiming film is 'officially' submitted to Oscars: 'They have...'

FFI President slams Swatantrya Veer Savarkar makers' claiming film is 'officially' submitted to Oscars: 'They have...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani's company prepays Rs 8500000000 debt, on track to become debt-free, it's not Reliance Infra, R Power

The company operates a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 08:01 PM IST

Anil Ambani's company prepays Rs 8500000000 debt, on track to become debt-free, it's not Reliance Infra, R Power
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after Anil Ambani led Reliance Power became debt-free, its subsidiary Rosa Power has prepaid Rs 850 crore of its debt to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners, PTI reported quoting sources. The company is on track to become debt-free and aims to settle its remaining debt in the next quarter, completing the process before the end of the current financial year, they said.

Rosa Power operates a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Rosa village near Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. It has Varde Partners as its sole lender. The strengthening of Rosa Power's balance sheet, along with a recent Rs 1,525 crore preferential issue, will support Reliance Power in exploring new business opportunities, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

Reliance Power's board approved the preferential issue on Monday, with over Rs 600 crore coming from its promoter company, Reliance Infrastructure, and the remaining Rs 900 crore from Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services.

READ | Meet woman with Rs 39322 crore net worth, who once led Rs 59262 crore company, she is India's richest...

This preferential issue is expected to boost Reliance Power's net worth from Rs 11,155 crore to over Rs 12,680 crore, maintaining its zero-bank-debt status, according to company stock marketing filing. The proceeds will be used to expand business operations, either directly or through investments in its subsidiaries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

Meet man, son of horse breeder who didn't follow his family footstep, is now richest man in Pune, his net worth is Rs...

Meet man, son of horse breeder who didn't follow his family footstep, is now richest man in Pune, his net worth is Rs...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?

DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Top 10 Indian supermodels

Top 10 Indian supermodels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement