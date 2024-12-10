His company has also made top leadership appointments -- Mayank Bansal as CEO and Rakesh Swaroop as COO.

Anil Ambani, brother of Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Group chairman, has been reviving his business empire. In the past few months, his several companies have become debt-free. His group also announced many projects to boost the company's growth. Now, one of his companies, Reliance Power, has set up a new renewable energy subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies Pvt Ltd. It also made top leadership appointments -- Mayank Bansal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Rakesh Swaroop as Chief Operating Officer (COO).



The two energy sector veterans will helm the Rs 17956 core market cap Reliance Power's new initiative, Reliance NU Energies. It will focus on renewable energy solutions, from energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) to energy storage such as pump storage hydropower (PSP) and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), sources said.

The Amban-led company launched the new subsidiary to innovate and seize the opportunities in developing clean, affordable and reliable energy solutions that India and the world's growing demand for sustainability needs. As the world transitions to renewable energy to mitigate climate change, India plays a crucial role with its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 under the Paris Agreement. Reliance Nu focuses on solar, wind, hybrid systems and advanced energy storage to address these needs.

Reliance Power is one of India's prominent power generation companies. With an installed capacity of 5,300 MW, it operates the 4,000 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, the world's largest integrated thermal power plant.

