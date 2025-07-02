Back in 2008, Anil Ambani was ranked the sixth richest businessman in the world, with a net worth of over $42 billion (approx Rs 350,000 crore) — even wealthier than his brother Mukesh Ambani at the time.

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani’s life reads straight out of a Bollywood film — a tale of immense wealth, legacy, a fall from grace and a dramatic comeback. Born into India’s most powerful business family, Anil Ambani inherited money, fame and influence. But through a series of missteps, he lost almost everything. His companies began to crumble, debts skyrocketed and at one point, he declared himself bankrupt. But like every gripping second half of a film, the narrative began to shift — and Anil Ambani’s comeback story started to unfold.

Back in 2008, Anil Ambani was ranked the sixth richest businessman in the world, with a net worth of over $42 billion (approx Rs 350,000 crore) — even wealthier than his brother Mukesh Ambani at the time. But by 2020, the billionaire had become penniless. He faced debts of over Rs 20,379 crore, his bank accounts were empty, his companies defaulted, banks issued recovery notices, and investors lost confidence as stock prices crashed.

Legal troubles mounted, and in a London court, Ambani declared he didn’t even have money to pay his legal fees, revealing that his wife, former Bollywood actress Tina Ambani, was supporting the family financially.

But things took a positive turn when his sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, stepped into the business. With their entry, Anil’s companies started recovering and his firms began making a comeback. However, in this article, we are going to explore a different story that stood out — the loyalty of a lifelong friend who never left his side even during his most adverse times.

A True Friend in Trying Times: Amitabh Bachchan

In moments of crisis, even close friends often walk away. But for Anil Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan remained a constant pillar of strength. Though he couldn’t offer business help, the legendary actor stood by him emotionally — cheering him on through thick and thin.

Now, as Anil begins to stage a comeback, Amitabh publicly acknowledges his friend’s resilience. On social media, he praises Anil’s hard work and determination, once posting: "No obstacle can stand against determination and effort."

After a major deal between Reliance Infra and France’s Dassault Aviation for 2,000 Falcon jets, Bachchan shared:

“A proud moment. Congratulations…”

Their friendship goes back decades, rooted in Amitabh’s close bond with Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance. Tina Ambani, Anil’s wife, is a former Bollywood star who further strengthened ties between the Ambani family and the Bachchans. In an old interview, Amitabh revealed that when his production company ABCorp Ltd was sinking under Rs 90 crore debt, Dhirubhai offered financial help — which he respectfully declined, choosing instead to rebuild from scratch.

Later, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (his daughter-in-law) was injured during a film shoot, it was Anil Ambani who arranged his private jet to fly her back to Mumbai.

Both Anil and Amitabh have shared the experience of bankruptcy and public downfall — and both have fought their way back with sheer determination.

From Ruin to Redemption

What was once declared a non-performing asset (NPA) is now a symbol of revival. Anil Ambani’s story — of wealth, ruin, loyal friendship, and slow but steady recovery — is a rare glimpse into the human side of a business empire.

At the heart of it all stands Amitabh Bachchan, not just a superstar, but a true friend — unwavering through the darkest chapters and now celebrating the return of the man who almost lost it all.