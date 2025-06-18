Hours after announcing a partnership with Dassault Aviation, Reliance Infra shares surged 5 per cent on Wednesday.

Anil Ambani has been reviving his business empires for the past 1-2 years. The former billionaire has bagged multiple projects from the government and foreign firms. Now, Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman, has teamed up with Dassault Aviation. Reliance Infrastructure arm Reliance Aerostructure (RAL) has partnered with the French aviation company to manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for global markets. The partnership represents a significant step in advancing India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities, a company statement said.



This is the first time that Dassault Aviation will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside France, it said. The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure - DRAL was established in 2017. DRAL will also become the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon series, including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X assembly programs for Dassault Aviation, the first such CoE outside France.

Hours after announcing the partnership with Dassault Aviation, Reliance Infra shares surged 5 per cent on Wednesday. The market cap of Reliance Infra surged to Rs 15254 crore on June 18, with its shares closing at Rs 386.50. On the development, Anil Ambani said, "Our partnership with Dassault Aviation represents a landmark in Reliance Group’s journey, as we work together to firmly position India as a vital hub in the global aerospace value chain."

The state-of-the-art, final assembly line for Falcon 2000 jets will be established in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Dassault Aviation will also transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of Falcon 2000 to DRAL. The transfer of assembly operations combined with major facility upgrades will pave the way for the first flight of Falcon 2000 ‘Made in India’ from Indian soil by 2028, the statement said.

The new final assembly line will cater to the rising demand in Indian and international markets. Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major sub-sections for the Falcon 2000, underscoring its world-class precision manufacturing capabilities and playing an integral role in Falcon global production program, the statement said.